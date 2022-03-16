Art Bell Vault: Radio Transmissions & Solar Flares / Open Lines

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of memorable programs, beginning with a fascinating episode from 4/16/2001 in which Art spoke to Harold Ort, editor of Popular Communications Magazine, about the radio transmissions and the emergence of cell phones. In the first hour, researcher David Wilcock talked about deadly solar flares.

Next, we travel back to July 22nd, 1996 for a classic edition of Open Lines wherein Art spoke to callers about the issues of the day, including the mysterious TWA Flight 800 crash and whether or not the tragic event was caused by an explosive device. Crop circles, remote viewing, alien abductions, and Tesla technology were also discussed. At the beginning of the program, Art reviewed lab testing that had been done on mysterious materials, which later came to be known as 'Art's Parts,' that may have come from UFO.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .