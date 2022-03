Citizens Bank & Trust announces that Brett Ferrell recently joined the company as Vice President, Commercial Banking. Brett comes to Citizens with over a decade of experience in banking, spending his entire previous banking career at Farmers Bank based out of Kansas City. His background in banking began on the retail and deposit side where he then transitioned to a credit analyst role for 4 years, ultimately leading him to commercial lending for another 5 years. Brett graduated from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS with his Bachelor of Arts undergraduate degree in 2008. He later pursued his Master’s in Business Administration through Baker University and completed his MBA program soon after. Citizens is proud to welcome Brett to the team and believe that his wealth of experience will be a positive addition to the bank.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO