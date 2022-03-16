ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cleveland Guardians Home Opener Tickets on Sale Friday

By micahdixon
 2 days ago

Are you excited for the MLB season to kick off?

Well baseball fans get ready to check out those Cleveland Guardians for the first time since the name change that took place last year. There was so much speculation regarding the original name the Indians, and how it was inappropriate, including the Wahoo mascot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuPEI_0eh94jLc00
Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Now baseball fans in the land are happy that the they can check out their team on that diamond. According to Channel 19 News, andy fan that purchase a opener day ticket, will receive a free ticket to a Home game in April, or May.

Lets go Cleveland Guardians!

Cleveland, OH
