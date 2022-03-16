ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Freddie Freeman to Braves fans: ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJwlZ_0eh94iSt00

ATLANTA — In a heartfelt post to social media, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman thanked Braves fans for their love and support.

Through the Atlanta Braves have not announced anything official about Freeman’s status, they traded for first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A’s, signaling an end to Freeman’s time with the Braves.

Freeman won the 2020 NL MVP and earned five All-Star nods over 12 seasons with Atlanta.

In his post on Instagram, Freeman said: “We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby-faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be a part of yours.”

RELATED HEADLINES:

“Freddie is obviously an amazing player,” Olson told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s just not going to affect what I come here and do. I’m here to be Matt Olson. That’s all I can really control.”

It’s projected that Freeman will sign with the Dodgers or Yankees, although some outlets report the Rays and Blue Jays are interested.

“I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!” Freeman ended his post with.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
FanSided

Here’s the Freddie Freeman contract counter the Braves turned down

The Freddie Freeman era with the Braves ended with heartbreak, but not for a lack of trying. The sides exchanged proposals, with Freeman’s offers now out. As soon as the Braves won the World Series, the frantic pleas from Braves fans began pouring in: do everything possible to keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.
MLB
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman 'hurt' by Braves' trade for Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman’s split from the Atlanta Braves was heartbreaking for both sides. Freeman was drafted by the Braves and played with them his entire career until now. He signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. The new Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Zach Klein
Person
Matt Olson
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
theScore

Dodgers' Freeman: Braves only called me twice during offseason

If the Atlanta Braves intended to bring back Freddie Freeman for this season, they certainly didn't try very hard, according to the new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman. "I got two phone calls all offseason (from the Braves)," Freeman said at his introductory press conference Friday. "I got more from Andrew (Friedman) to my agent in a matter of a couple hours. … So I don't know how to interpret that."
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Blue Jays#Yankees#The Oakland A#Zachkleinwsb#Nl Mvp#All Star#Dodgers#Rays
NBC Sports

Dickerson joins long list of former Giants now with Braves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Farhan Zaidi and Alex Anthopoulos worked together to help build the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it probably shouldn't come as any surprise that they have at times liked the same players in their new spots. This week, yet another former Giant became a member of the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
KEYT

Freddie Freeman reports to LA Dodgers spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to join Los Angeles’ powerhouse roster. Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex in a suit and tie, but he quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages. The Dodgers paid top dollar to get the 32-year-old Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, including the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s official contract details should insult Braves

The official details of Freddie Freeman’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is probably not making the Atlanta Braves very happy. Freddie Freeman was perhaps the biggest free agent remaining on the open market once the MLB lockout was lifted. Yet, he did not return to the Atlanta Braves, who pivoted to trading for Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics. Instead, Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers to further cement the team as a powerhouse in the National League.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
FanSided

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. challenges Dodgers, Freddie Freeman on Instagram

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t backing down from the NL frontrunner Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, and even said so publicly. Acuña Jr. isn’t expected back until late April at the absolute earliest, but he sounds as confident as ever in his team’s ability to repeat as World Series champions.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Sam Burns wins playoff, repeats as Valspar champion

PALM HARBOR — Sam Burns bided his time this week at Innisbrook, then when it counted most Sunday evening, he dramatically dropped the hammer with a 32-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole. When his lone remaining competitor, fellow 25-year-old Davis Riley, missed his following birdie chip on...
PALM HARBOR, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
95K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy