ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

'We can't afford gas!' Amazon, Uber and Lyft drivers demand higher pay

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NpYe_0eh94DIU00

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — Rideshare drivers protested in Redondo Beach Wednesday, saying they need help or more help from Uber, Lyft and Amazon as gas prices continue to rise. Earlier this week Uber and Lyft announced customer surcharges of up to $0.55 to benefit drivers, but protesters say that's not enough.

“That’s a joke. That’s a publicity stunt. $0.55 doesn’t do anything for anyone,” a local driver’s representative at the rally told KNX, as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $5.876 in Los Angeles County.

Dozens of drivers rallied outside of both an Amazon warehouse and an Uber Greenlight Hub, demanding that the companies pay them more per mile to help cover the major increase in gas prices.

Tuesday Lyft announced it would soon implement a temporary customer surcharge that would go 100% to drivers as the crisis continues. The $0.55 fuel surchage will into effect next week, the company said in a Wednesday statement .

Lyft's announcement came just after Uber said it would enact surcharges ranging from $0.35 to $0.55, depending on whether the customer was using rideshare or Uber Eats and also depending on their location. Those surcharges went into effect Wednesday.

“It’s not much. It’s crumbs," one man with The Mobile Workers Alliance told KNX. "What we want is to sit down with the company.” to talk about possible pay raises."

While Amazon Flex drivers told KNX that the company has not joined Uber and Lyft in announcing any surcharges or assistance for its drivers, the company shared a statement with KTLA saying that it had already made adjustments.

“Our delivery partners play a vital role in serving customers every day. We’re closely monitoring the situation and listening to their concerns...Amazon Flex delivery partners earn among the best in the industry at over $26 per hour on average. We’ve already made several adjustments through pricing surges in impacted areas to help ease some of the financial challenges and as the situation evolves, we’ll continue to make changes where we can to help support our partners.”

In recent tweets shared by the Mobile Workers Alliance, organizers said companies like Amazon and Uber make billions, and can therefore afford to foot a larger portion of the gas bill to keep their drivers going.

"These companies must put their workers’ financial wellbeing ahead of profits!" the alliance tweeted . "There is no reason for these rich tech companies to dismiss our demand for higher pay other than greed!"

As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallone of regular gasoline is $4.30, according to the American Automobile Association ( AAA ).

There are 17 states hitting a decent amount over the average. Those include:
California - $5.772
Hawaii - $5.084
Nevada - $5.005
Washington - $4.736
Alaska - $4.732

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Markup

Washington State Looks to Become the Second, After California, Where Uber and Lyft Drivers Can’t Be Employees

This week, the Washington State legislature became the first in the nation to pass legislation that ensures Uber and Lyft drivers are not considered employees. The bill, HB2076, is part of a nationwide struggle between the gig companies and labor advocates over drivers’ status and rights and could pave the way for other states to pass similar legislation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KARK 4 News

Uber and Lyft drivers impacted by rising gas prices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, gas has risen by almost 50 cents a gallon in the last week and Uber and Lyft drivers are feeling the impacts. The skyrocketing gas prices put pressure on the people who have to fill up multiple times a day. For the last five years, driving for Uber and Lyft […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Uber and Lyft to Add Temporary Surcharges Due to High Gas Prices

Over the weekend gas prices took a little dip, but overall fuel prices remain high, which is causing companies like Uber and Lyft to implement surcharges. Uber said customers will pay a surcharge starting Wednesday, March 16. Depending on location, rides will increase to either $0.45 or $0.55. Uber Eats orders will increase to either $0.35 or $0.45.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Lyft
Wbaltv.com

High gas prices have Uber, Lyft drivers re-evaluating daily routines

LINTHICUM, Md. — The average cost for a gallon of regular gas hit an all-time high Tuesday, causing many to re-evaluate their daily driving routines. One industry that's being hit very hard by high gas prices is app-based drivers for Uber and Lyft, as well as food delivery services.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Lyft to join Uber in adding fuel surcharge as gas prices surge

SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft plans to add a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers deal with rising gas prices, the company confirmed Monday. Lyft didn't say how much more riders will pay per trip or when the surcharge will begin. "Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year,...
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

Uber and Lyft added surcharges to offset soaring gas prices. DoorDash won't pass the bill off to users.

As gas prices skyrocket, Uber and Lyft want riders to foot the bill. DoorDash doesn’t want customers — or drivers — to worry about it. DoorDash is rolling out a “Gas Rewards Program” that gives U.S. delivery drivers a prepaid business Visa debit card, which offers 10% cash back on gas, the company said Wednesday. Drivers could receive anywhere from $1.65 to $2 back per gallon, and they can use the card even when they’re not working, according DoorDash.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
geekwire.com

Lyft, Uber and unions back new Washington state legislation protecting drivers

Washington state lawmakers have approved first-of-its kind legislation that sets a minimum wage and other benefits for Lyft and Uber drivers, while maintaining their status as gig workers and not company employees. The statewide bill offers a compromise between the interests of drivers and ride-hailing companies. It has support from...
WASHINGTON STATE
MotorBiscuit

4 of the Best Hybrid Cars for Uber and Lyft Drivers in 2022

As gas prices continue to fluctuate and worry consumers, the question of which car is best for rideshare drivers is even more complicated. Do you choose a larger vehicle with poor gas mileage to qualify for Uber XL? Or do you choose a tiny compact to drive for Lyft that may be passed over by picky passengers?
CARS
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: We aren’t paying the true cost of gas

San Franciscans could be forgiven for scoffing at the coast-to-coast outcry over gas prices, which soared to a national average of $4.33 on Friday. A Bay Area gas station posting prices that cheap would be mobbed by motorists who haven’t paid so little since September. Yet whether you are...
TRAFFIC
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy