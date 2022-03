LITTLETON — Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Thursday, March 3, at the Littleton Baptist Church in Littleton. President Evelyn Hall welcomed Rachel Smith to her first meeting as a DKG member. The highlight of the meeting was the presentation by President Hall on exploring the services offered at the Warren County Memorial Library. She presented many examples of opportunities available at and through the library.

