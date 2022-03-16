Kid Cudi Put His Daughter Onto Horror Movies When She Was 8 Years Old

Warning: minor spoilers for X are in play. If you want to go in cold, and you absolutely should, head back out and seek out CinemaBlend’s twist-free coverage. Critics who were present for last night’s SXSW premiere of writer/director Ti West’s X is still reeling from what they saw, with the first reactions to the film now out in the world. A blood soaked surprise that blends sex, scares, and sympathy, the movie is bound to please horror fans through every twist and turn. However, the twists just keep on coming, as it’s now been announced that the Kid Cudi and Jenna Ortega starring ensemble slasher is getting a surprise prequel. What’s even better is the movie’s further along than you’d think, and we’ve already seen the first footage!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO