ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kid Cudi Put His Daughter Onto Horror Movies When She Was 8 Years Old

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Cudi has a few things in store this year but fans will get to see him on the big screen this Friday with the release of X. The slasher flick is directed by Ti West and finds Cudi expanding his cinematic resume into horror. The artist explained that he holds...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Kid Cudi and Jenna Ortega’s Horror Film X Is Getting A Surprise Prequel And We Saw Footage

Warning: minor spoilers for X are in play. If you want to go in cold, and you absolutely should, head back out and seek out CinemaBlend’s twist-free coverage. Critics who were present for last night’s SXSW premiere of writer/director Ti West’s X is still reeling from what they saw, with the first reactions to the film now out in the world. A blood soaked surprise that blends sex, scares, and sympathy, the movie is bound to please horror fans through every twist and turn. However, the twists just keep on coming, as it’s now been announced that the Kid Cudi and Jenna Ortega starring ensemble slasher is getting a surprise prequel. What’s even better is the movie’s further along than you’d think, and we’ve already seen the first footage!
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Ti West
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Cudi
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Unveils "Kim" Tattoo In Texts To Kanye West

Pete Davidson is tired of his girlfriend's ex-husband bashing them in the media, finally taking a stand against Kanye West amidst the rapper's threats against himself and Kim Kardashian. For the last few weeks, Kanye has taken aim at the couple on social media with various posts, most recently going back-and-forth with the comedian over text messages and requesting Pete's presence at Sunday Service. The SNL star refused to meet for the cameras and, instead, offered to meet Ye at the Beverly Hills Hotel that afternoon. It's unclear if they ended up crossing paths on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#The Movies#Film Star
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Blasts Journalist As She Slanders His Daughter, Emily Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson has taken to Twitter to defend his daughter Emily after a journalist from the Daily Mail slandered her in a recent article. Emily Prescott, the Diary Editor for Mail on Sunday, was tagged in a tweet by The Grand Tour presenter after she wrote an article about George Osborne’s daughter, but towards the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Blasts Journalist As She Slanders His Daughter, Emily Clarkson appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Advises Kanye Against DL Hughley Beef: "We From An Ass-Whoopin' Era"

It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Message For Daughter North: "God Is Still Alive"

During the aftermath of Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, many spectators have spoken out on how inappropriate it is for the family to be airing out drama on social media, pointing out that in a few years, North West will be old enough to read and understand absolutely everything that has been written about her parents, including the threats that her father has made against Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Wyatt Reveals Unborn Child Diagnosed With Rare Chromosome Disorder Trisomy 13

There have often been jokes made about Keke Wyatt always being pregnant, but her current circumstance is no laughing matter. The acclaimed singer is known for her incredible voice, but she has also developed a reputation of continuously being with child. Wyatt has a large family that seems to grow by the year, and she recently announced just weeks ago that she is expecting her 11th child.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Godfrey Explains How Nick Cannon Helped Him Squash Short Lived T.I. Beef

T.I. has remained a pivotal figure in Southern hip-hop over the years but he's also expanded beyond music as an accomplished entrepreneur and actor. He's hosted Netflix series, had his own reality shows and even appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past few weeks, the rapper has tried his hand out in comedy.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy