Patriots are reportedly ‘frontrunners’ for Cowboys OL La’el Collins

The Patriots may be inquiring about a well-known veteran offensive lineman to protect Mac Jones.

New England has emerged as a frontrunner for Cowboys tackle La’el Collins, according to CBS Sports’ Patrick Walker . “There are several teams interested in potentially trading for Collins, but nothing is imminent as of yet, although sources tell CBS Sports a frontrunner may have emerged in Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots,” Walker writes.

The Patriots need additional bodies up front after shipping Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers and losing Ted Karras to the Bengals. Collins, 28, is a respected pass protector throughout the league.

However, he wouldn’t come cheaply. Collins will be owed a salary of $10 million for each of the next three seasons. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Tuesday Dallas’ asking price is too steep for the Patriots.

With Mason and Karras gone, the Patriots have vacancies at the left and right guard positions. Veteran left tackle Trent Brown is a free agent as well. Mike Onwenu, who has experience at all three positions, will likely earn one of those spots. But that still leaves the Patriots two linemen short.