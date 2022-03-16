ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Purim?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Orri Benatar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown...

Comments / 0

The Brunswick News

Purim honors Jewish survival

It all began at a Persian feast. The King Ahasuerus (or Xeres I in Greek) was holding one of his popular banquets, providing all the food — and especially all the drinks — that the men of his kingdom could imbibe. Likewise, his queen, Queen Vashti, was entertaining the ladies of the land in a separate part of the palace.
WWLP 22News

Making Hamantashen and learning about Purim

(Mass Appeal) – The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated on March 16th and 17th this year and with many Jewish holidays, food is an integral part. Esther Kosofsky from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy is here to talk about it.
CBS News

Hamantaschen, a sweet Purim tradition

Hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped cookie served during the Jewish holiday of Purim, celebrates the spirit of resilience. Correspondent Faith Salie bites into the history of this treat, and of how it came to be associated with the Biblical tale of Esther – and a notorious villain.
Newswatch 16

Purim celebration in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — More celebrating took place in Lackawanna County on Sunday for the Jewish holiday of Purim. The Jewish Community Center in Scranton played host to a carnival-style celebration for the holiday. Folks were happy to be back together for fun, but for some important teachings as well.
Salon

13 Purim recipes to feast on this year

A celebratory holiday based upon a rather dark — yet triumphant by the end — story, Purim (literally meaning "lots") is centered around a young Jewish woman named Esther. As Esther rose through ranks to become the queen of Persia, she kept her religious identity secret to her husband, King Ahasuerus. With the help of her cousin and father figure Mordecai, Esther foils the plot of Persian Empire official, Haman, who'd planned to exterminate all Jewish people, by revealing her true identity to the king. Haman was removed from power, the Jewish people were kept safe, and everyone celebrated. There's a lot more to it, of course, but even with all this biblical gossip I can sense you're itching to comment, "just give us the recipes, already!" So I'll be quick: In short, Purim is a party.
Central Illinois Proud

Jewish Peorians celebrate the holiday of Purim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While some people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, some celebrated a Jewish holiday called Purim. The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated starting the evening of March 16 into sundown of March 17. Rabbi Eli Langsam, who is the executive director for...
Herald Community Newspapers

Purim carnival returns for 27th year

On Sunday, the Bellmore-Merrick community and members of Congregation Beth Ohr gathered for the 27th annual Mel Polay Purim Carnival in Merrick. Founded by congregation member Evelyn Polay after her husband, Mel, died 27 years ago, the Purim celebration has been a fixture in the community for years. Four years...
Parkland Talk

Congregations Celebrate Purim In Parkland

Children took over Pine Trails Park on Sunday morning for something other than sports – to celebrate the holiday of Purim. The annual Jewish festival, which begins on Wednesday evening, commemorates the survival of the Jews from Persian rule. In the past, synagogues have held carnivals with costumes and...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
