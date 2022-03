This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Friday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on Friday morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there was a positive shift in talks with Ukraine despite reports of talks breaking down on Thursday. The news prompted the S&P 500 futures to test the 4,300 resistance level. As always in these situations, watch the first 30 minutes to see if the Market can hold those gains.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO