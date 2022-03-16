ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'You push me to chase my dreams!' Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph, 24, shares flashback snap where he had CURLS to wish mom a happy 61st birthday

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena shared a sweet post to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old budding actor shared a flashback photo with his mother Mildred Baena as she held onto balloons and a friend who flashed a peace sign.

'Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life! Mom, you in inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!' wrote the body builder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr47R_0eh8x9zu00
Flashback: Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena shared a sweet post to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old budding actor shared a flashback photo with his mother Mildred Baena as she held onto balloons and a friend who flashed a peace sign
Touching note: 'Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life! Mom, you in inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!' wrote the body builder

Joseph is a little late with his tribute: His mother turned 61-years-old on March 1.

Little Joseph is seen in a sweatshirt and dark blue slacks as he wears his light hair in long curls while smiling faintly at the camera.

His Guatemalan-born mother Mildred was the housekeeper for Arnold and his then wife, Maria Shriver, when Joseph was born in 1997.

Mildred never told anyone that the father of his child was her boss Arnold.

But in 2011 - when Joseph was a very early teen - he started to look more and more like the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhSEF_0eh8x9zu00
So sweet: 'Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life! Mom, you in inspire, motivate and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!' wrote the body builder

Then the news broke that Arnold had fathered his maid's child, which was surprise to Maria. Arnold and Maria have four kids together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. Their divorce was approved in December 2021.

But it was not Mildred who broke the news to Joseph that Arnie his dad. Instead, his grandmother did the hard work.

'When [Joseph’s] grandmother sat him down to explain that Arnold Schwarzenegger was his father, he exclaimed, "Cool!"' Mildred told Men's Health magazine.

And Mildred must have done a very good job at navigating those difficult post scandal years as Joseph seems to have turned into a grounded and well rounded young man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nD7F_0eh8x9zu00
They have an incredible bond: She has taken care of her son since his birth and shaped him into a grounded young man who works hard

He has two careers already: selling houses at Aria Properties, a Marina del Rey real estate office, and acting.

His first movie is the action film Lava and he will also appear in the sci-fi thriller Encounters.

In January Baena admitted it 'took a little while' to form a relationship with dad Arnold.

The star revealed they didn't bond right away, and they weren't immediately in a position to 'joke around' and 'talk about anything'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPMGx_0eh8x9zu00
Daddy! His Guatemalan-born mother Mildred was the housekeeper for Arnold and his then wife, Maria Shriver, when Joseph was born in 1997; Arnold and Joseph now have a close bond

Appearing on the Unwaxed podcast - which is hosted by Sylvester Stallone's daughters Sophia and Sistine - he said: 'I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything.'

Joseph explained that he was raised by his mother Mildred, and he was 'always nervous' about what his famous father would think of him. He added: 'I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn't want him to think bad of me and be like, "What the heck is this guy doing? He's just partying all the time."

'Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything.'

And he admitted the Terminator star is hands-on now and loves hearing about his 'drama.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teYGY_0eh8x9zu00
Still pals: Arnold and Maria have four kids together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heN0S_0eh8x9zu00
Making it happen: Their divorce was approved in December 2021 but they remain friends

He said: '[He] always wants to hear about the drama. He's like, "Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls."'

His comments come after he recently revealed why he doesn't use his dad's surname despite following in his footsteps as an actor.

He explained: 'There's a few different variables in that. But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now.'

Although he won't be using the Schwarzenegger name, Joseph still hailed the impact his dad has had on his life and career in acting.

He added: 'I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot.

'So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zX8Lz_0eh8x9zu00
He knows what he is doing: Joseph has taken after dad Arnie by working out often, which will serve him well with his acting career

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
boxrox.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 6 Favourite Exercises

What were Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 6 favourite exercises? Should you do them? Find out. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel. In one of his...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's Where You Can Find Patrick Schwarzenegger's Blaze Pizza Locations

Founded in 2011 by husband-wife duo Rick and Elise Wetzel (of the Wetzel Pretzels), Quick Service Restaurants reports, Blaze Pizza is at the forefront of a pizza revolution. The fast-casual restaurant chain, known for making pizzas extremely quickly, has become one of the "fastest-growing concepts" with nearly 400 locations in the United States, according to Restaurant Business Online.
RESTAURANTS
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flashback#Happy Birthday#Guatemalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Shane Warne's extraordinary life set to be dramatised in a new miniseries following the cricketer's tragic death at age 52

Cricket legend Shane Warne's life is set to be dramatised in a new miniseries, which will reportedly air as early as next year. Nine Entertainment Co are in talks to sign a production company to explore the drama-filled life of the Australian icon, who died on March 4 at age 52 from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keke Wyatt Reveals Her Unborn Baby Tested Positive For Trisomy 13

Currently pregnant with her 11th child. She reveals the unborn baby has trisomy 13 but is hoping for the best outcome. Singer Keke Wyatt announced earlier this year she is expecting her 11th child with husband Zackariah David Darring. In an emotional performance, she shared with her fans in the audience that her unborn child tested positive for trisomy 13.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Bachelor's Irena Srbinovska is 'struggling to cope' with fame-hungry boyfriend Locky Gilbert's flying TV career - as the couple 'keep up appearances amid crumbling relationship'

They defiantly shut down breakup rumours last week after fans noticed they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram. And insiders claim Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska's relationship is on very shaky ground. On Monday, sources close to The Bachelor couple, both 32, told New Idea magazine that full-time nurse Irena 'is...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

317K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy