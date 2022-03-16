‘The View’ Kicks Off Show With Off-The-Wall Tangent About Seating Charts

Remember when Joy Behar ‘s wipeout on The View made headlines a few weeks ago? Well, the ABC talk show hasn’t let up on chaotic openings. Case in point: Today, the hosts kicked things off with an off-the-wall conversation about their unexpected seating chart.

Sara Haines has been absent this week, meaning that the panel was already looking a little different than usual. But Behar was particularly surprised to find that she was seated right next to moderator Whoopi Goldberg today, despite normally occupying the third chair from the left.

“Um, what are you doing over here?” Goldberg asked when Behar appeared beside her.

“I don’t know, they changed my seat,” Behar said. “They’re really taking risks these days!”

Goldberg jokingly took offense, replying, “I’m sorry, I think it’s rather nice sitting next to me!”

However, guest host Ana Navarro argued that the camera angles on the far-left seats are often far from flattering.

“Let me tell you about having to sit on the corner on that side shot, which is not happy!” she said. “Not a happy place to be if you’re not a double zero.”

“I sit on this side every day!” Goldberg pointed out. “[The audience sees] my backside, they see my beautiful legs! And they know my growth pattern. They know I spread, they know when I’ve gotten less spread.”

She turned to Behar, adding, “Well, you’re here now, and I’m happy that [you’re] here.”

“I just wish they’d told me first!” Behar insisted.

“Well, you stuck now, girl,” Goldberg quipped.

The View

airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.