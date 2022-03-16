ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anheuser-Busch testing new Budweiser Supreme in various markets

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Budweiser Supreme is being tested in five different markets before going nationwide. (AB-InBev)

Budweiser — "The Great American Lager" and "The King of Beers" — is getting an upgrade in a new beer style that's being tested in various markets before being available nationwide in the near future.

"Budweiser Supreme" is brewed with honey malt, according to the video promo put out by parent company Anheuser-Busch, and is also "triple filtered for supreme smoothness." It's currently being tested with consumers in Ohio, Washington, D.C., New York, Central California and West Texas.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the beer is 4.6% ABV.

#Anheuser Busch#West Texas#Beer#Cincinnati#Food Drink#Beverages#Ab Inbev#Budweiser Supreme#The Cincinnati Enquirer
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

