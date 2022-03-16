Anheuser-Busch testing new Budweiser Supreme in various markets

Budweiser Supreme is being tested in five different markets before going nationwide. (AB-InBev)

Budweiser — "The Great American Lager" and "The King of Beers" — is getting an upgrade in a new beer style that's being tested in various markets before being available nationwide in the near future.

"Budweiser Supreme" is brewed with honey malt, according to the video promo put out by parent company Anheuser-Busch, and is also "triple filtered for supreme smoothness." It's currently being tested with consumers in Ohio, Washington, D.C., New York, Central California and West Texas.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the beer is 4.6% ABV.