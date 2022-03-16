ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Norman Reedus suffers a head injury and a concussion on The Walking Dead set... but he's expected to 'return to work soon'

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Norman Reedus has gotten a concussion while on the set of his long-running AMC series The Walking Dead.

The 53-year-old actor suffered a head injury in an incident on March 11 in Georgia, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Although his injury occurred on set, it's not yet known if he was filming at the time of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpzd0_0eh8wlrq00
On-set incident: Norman Reedus, 53, suffered a head injury and a concussion on the set of the Walking Dead on March 11, Deadline reported on Wednesday; still from The Walking Dead

'Norman suffered a concussion on set,' his spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen said Wednesday morning. 'He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.'

Reedus and his costars have been filming the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, but AMC has reportedly pushed back the wrap date for the series to accommodate his time off to recover.

A Fandemic Tour social post first broke the news of his injury.

'Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming,' it read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjdMH_0eh8wlrq00
 On camera? Although Reedus' injury occurred on set, it's not yet known if he was filming at the time of the incident; seen in 2019 in NYC

Deadline notes that Reedus had ben scheduled to make an appearance at the Fandemic Dead touring convention during its stop in Atlanta from March 18–20, but the event's website now lists him among its cancellations.

He would have been joined by his Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Cailey Fleming, along with former stars David Morrissey and Sarah Wayne Callies.

Jenna Elfman, of The Walking Dead's spinoff series Fear The Walking Dead will also be in attendance, as will Reedus' former costar Sean Patrick Flannery, who starred opposite him in The Boondock Saints, a bloody action film that served as his breakout role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgIPe_0eh8wlrq00
Off his schedule: Reedus had ben scheduled to appear at the Fandemic Dead touring convention in Atlanta from March 18–20, but the event's website now lists him among its cancellations; with Melissa McBride on The Walking Dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7J6I_0eh8wlrq00
Moving on: After the end of the extra-large eleventh season, Reedus will star on a spin-off series with McBride (L), who plays Carol Peletier; still from The Walking Dead

Although The Walking Dead is approaching the end, there's still plenty of the show to go, as it's currently only about halfway through the eleventh season, which was given an extra-large order to help send the show off and to set up multiple spin-off shows.

Reedus will be getting one of those spin-offs with his costar Melissa McBride, who has played Carol Peletier since the first season.

The actor has also set himself up for a long-term collaboration with AMC after signing a first-look deal with the network in 2020.

At the time, he launched the production company Bigbaldhead Productions to help get productions off the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L54q9_0eh8wlrq00
; still from The Walking Dead

Reedus' injury is unfortunately not the first on the set of The Walking Dead.

In 2017, the stuntman John Bernecker died from 'massive head injuries' after he suffered a serious fall while filming a scene for the horror series.

He wasn't filming, but instead was rehearsing a fight scene atop a building with one of the show's actors when he slipped and fell 30 feet onto concrete.

Reedus' head injury isn't even his first accident on set, as he cut his arm while filming a scene in a barn for TWD's fifth-season episode Them in 2015.

The injury was captured on camera, though it wasn't ultimately used in the episode, according to Deadline.

Reedus has been in a relationship since 2016 with the German–American actress Diane Kruger, who hasn't mentioned his injury on her social media accounts.

He shares a three-year-old daughter whose name has never been revealed with the Inglourious Basterds actress, and he also shares his 22-year-old son Mingus with his former partner Helena Christensen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308cmf_0eh8wlrq00
Ouch: In 2015, Reedus cut his arm on camera while filming a scene in a barn for the fifth-season episode Them, but the take with the injury wasn't used in the final cut; still from The Walking Dead

