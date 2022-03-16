ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio Executives Did Not Want Marlon Brando for the Title Role in ‘The Godfather’

By Alice George
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather arrived in theaters in March of 1973, the award-winning film depicted for the world a new vision of the American gangster: He laughs, he cries, he loves his family, and if you cross him, he won’t hesitate to put a horse’s bloody head in your...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Middletown Press

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short.
Smithonian

Conserving and Digitizing the Hewitt Sisters’ Diaries

This post was written by Katie Wagner, Senior Book Conservator, David Holbert, Digital Imaging Specialist, and Jacqueline E. Chapman, Head, Digital Library and Digitization. Learn more about the diaries of the Hewitt Sisters in a previous post by Jennifer Cohlman Bracchi. In February 2020 the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives was...
WWD

A Closer Look at the Best Costume Design Oscar Nominees

Disney’s live-action film “Cruella” serves as an origin story for the animation. Before infamous villain Cruella de Vil was poaching puppies for fur coats, she was a young grifter (and aspiring fashion designer) in the ’70s London punk rock scene. Emma Stone stars as the titular character — birth name Estella — in her young adult years, when she is hired to work for esteemed fashion designer The Baroness, portrayed by Emma Thompson. The film’s costume designer Jenny Beavan, OBE, has been nominated for the Academy Award 10 times — and she won twice, for “Room With a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” “The story was strong, the characters were great,” says Beavan of the appeal of “Cruella.” “It was a wonderful challenge, and it was something different. I hadn’t really done the period and I hadn’t done that kind of Disney [film].”
Footwear News

Venus Williams Shines in White Gown and Dazzling Sandals at Producers Guild Awards

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams popped at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis legend arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Serena Williams. While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a sleek white Atelier Versace. The strapless number featured an angular neckline and side ribbing, creating a corset-esque effect. The streamlined number, complete with thigh-high slits, was paired with sparkling David Yurman earrings and rings for a glamorous finish. When it came...
Popculture

Bill Murray Ruffles Feathers With His Thoughts About the Pandemic

Bill Murray put some fans on edge this weekend with his latest comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor spoke about the global catastrophe in an interview with The Independent published on Saturday. His remarks on how people have reacted to the pandemic made some readers feel like he was taking an anti-mask or even anti-vaccination position, although on further inspection that doesn't seem to be the case.
Smithonian

Exploring the Travel Diaries of Gilded Age Girls Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt

Curious, what might life have really been like for two wealthy, unattached New York City sisters at the turn of the 20th century? Fictional sisters Ada and Agnes from HBO’s new series, The Gilded Age, could have been inspired in part by real sisters, Sarah (1859-1930) and Eleanor (1864-1924) Hewitt. Also known as “Sallie” and “Nellie”, without them the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and its library, would not exist. A new exhibition celebrating this remarkable duo, Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum, includes select pages from their never-before-seen travel diaries. Even better than seeing those few pages in person, now you can travel right alongside these two intrepid women from the comfort of your own home through six recently digitized volumes of their diaries. Plus, you can help transcribe their contents to make them even more accessible to researchers around the world!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
