Gennady Golovkin has always been known as a man who takes his profession very seriously. Perhaps that’s why, at the age of 40, the IBF middleweight titlist remains a must-see fighter. No one ever expects a lazy, half hearted performance from the Kazakh titlist. The guy is as methodical before a match as he is when he’s in the heat of action working to break down the man before him. This might explain why, when many are looking forward to a likely third fight between Golovkin and arch rival Canelo Alvarez later this year, Golovkin has his sites firmly set on his next opponent, the talented Ryota Murata.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO