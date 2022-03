Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering will help NASA develop the future of sustainable aviation as part of a five-year, $10 million project. FAMU-FSU Professor of Mechanical Engineering Louis Cattafesta will lead a team in developing a hybrid electric power system that uses turboelectric generators and fuel cells. The system is powered by hydrogen using ambient air or concentrated oxygen, which could help reduce or eventually eliminate aviation emissions.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO