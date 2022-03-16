ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

By Entrepreneur Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix co-founder Marc Randolph loves to share what he's learned over the years to help new and existing businesses succeed. In this new episode...

Marc Randolph Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Lorraine Kiernan Randolph (m. 1987) Marc Randolph is a very successful and renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and consultant hailing from Chappaqua in New York. He is famous worldwide for establishing the top-rated company called Netflix alongside another entrepreneur Reed Hastings which was meant to be home delivery of a movie company. Still, with technology and the internet, Netflix has grown into the world’s most loved online streaming platform with a wide variety of movies and shows to watch from.
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Review: Disney Plus’ Refurbished Remake Holds Promising Pluses and Messy Minuses

What began as an autobiographical lark for a brother and sister scribbling down stories about growing up in a radical family of an unconventional size has turned into the basis for Hollywood’s decades-long obsession with their familial farces. The portrait of charming, controlled chaos within Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey’s novel “Cheaper by the Dozen” has been adapted for the screen twice before, produced during two drastically different eras. Each version retained the name but featured varying outcomes for the characters, with the 1950s iteration featuring a not-so-plucky ending compared to its more current counterpart in 2003. Yet the resonant themes, centered on an unsinkable family’s resilience during trying times, are what tie them together.
Marc Randolph

