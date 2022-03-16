ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee adds game to 2022 baseball schedule

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeNfj_0eh8qATV00

No. 5 Tennessee (16-1) will begin Southeastern Conference play Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will host South Carolina Friday-Sunday.

Tennessee hosted Tennessee Tech on Feb. 22. The game was suspended due to rain in the top of the fifth inning.

The two teams are unable to schedule a makeup date to finish the Feb. 22 contest. All stats from the game will be voided.

Tennessee has added an additional game to its 2022 schedule in replace of its Feb. 22 contest. The Vols will host Bellarmine on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. EDT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Nelson
WFRV Local 5

Badgers sputter against Iowa State in NCAA second round

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the final horn sounded, Wisconsin senior Brad Davison walked slowly toward the sideline. He took a moment and gazed around the red clad crowd at Fiserv Forum, glanced in the direction of his parents’ seats, and hesitated to let the reality soak in. He was about to walk off the […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame wants to see how far it can go for Niele Ivey in her first NCAA Tournament as head coach. At the moment, the answer to that question will come during the Irish’s second-round game at Oklahoma. To this point, the Irish have gotten to where they are because of their awesome offense, timely defense and abilities to both share and take care of the ball. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue as long as the season lasts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#University Of Tennessee#Bellarmine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers one of top corners in 2024 class

Auburn extended an offer to 4-star cornerback Marcelles Williams on Sunday. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class and already has quite an impressive offer list. The native from Bellflower, California, has offers from programs across the country, including USC, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and...
BELLFLOWER, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Malik Willis scouting report

One of the more polarizing prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis will look to stabilize his meteoric rise up draft boards with his dynamic style of quarterback play. Here’s everything you need to know about one of this year’s most promising playmakers:. Vitals. Height...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy