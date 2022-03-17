ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

National mustang ride trots into Nelsonville

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NELSONVILLE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A group that hopes thousands of people will adopt mustangs trotted into Nelsonville Tuesday, bringing its message of saving these iconic animals.

The Mustang Discovery Ride’s mission is to get 5,000 mustangs adopted by riding 5,000 miles across the country on these horses, the group said in a news release. Riders Hannah Catalino and Lisanne Fear will ride 12 states in 12 months, ending their journey on the California coast later this year.

Hocking College was their destination this week, and about 60 people came out to greet them, according to organizer Lisa Diersen. The riders will stay there until March 22.

On Friday at 1 p.m., they will screen a documentary “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” and give demonstrations.

There are currently 53,000 wild horses in holding pens across America and the group wants to find them loving homes.

Riders who want to experience long riding by joining the group for a week or longer can contact lisa@equusfilmfestival.net and request an information kit.

Hocking College offers four equine science majors for students: Equine Teaching and Training Program, Equine Assisted Services for people who want to work with disabilities, Equine Health and Complementary Therapies, and Farrier Science and Business Program.

