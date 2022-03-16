ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Swamp John's - Bodenham Community Club - 3/24

radio7media.com
 4 days ago

THERE WILL BE A SWAMP JOHN’S FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT THE BODENHAM...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Chronicle

F.C. Garden Club continues to beautify community

Franklin County Garden Club members have added yet another lovely feature to enhance Clark Memorial School’s recent outdoor refurbishment. Utilizing a Publix grant, the club was able to add a picnic table to the front of the school. And, as with all their community projects, members consider safety and longevity of products a vital element.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

John 3:16 hosts birthday party for homeless community

TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers helped put on a birthday celebration for the homeless on Tuesday. Birthday cake, balloons and singing were all part of the gathering. “When you are homeless, often your birthday comes and goes without any acknowledgement from anyone,” said Rev. Steve Whitaker, Mission President. “Our celebration is even more important this year. We do this celebration to remind our community that the homeless are real people just like you. We want to let our homeless neighbors know that we really do care to know who they are and to celebrate who God created them to be. We create a sense of family by going the extra mile to celebrate lives that everyone else has forgotten.”
TULSA, OK
Herald Community Newspapers

Community service club holding food drive

The Community Service Club at Howard T. Herber Middle School in Malverne is holding a canned food drive on March 12. Students from all schools across the Malverne Union Free School District can donate canned foods, but items will be held at Howard T. Herbert Middle School. The club is...
MALVERNE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy