Swamp John's - Bodenham Community Club - 3/24

TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers helped put on a birthday celebration for the homeless on Tuesday. Birthday cake, balloons and singing were all part of the gathering. “When you are homeless, often your birthday comes and goes without any acknowledgement from anyone,” said Rev. Steve Whitaker, Mission President. “Our celebration is even more important this year. We do this celebration to remind our community that the homeless are real people just like you. We want to let our homeless neighbors know that we really do care to know who they are and to celebrate who God created them to be. We create a sense of family by going the extra mile to celebrate lives that everyone else has forgotten.”

TULSA, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO