ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jury selection underway in Nebraska congressman’s trial

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska who’s accused of lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry arrived at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. The trial will be the first of a sitting member of Congress in 21 years and could all but end the political career of a congressman seen as a reliable conservative who coasted to easy wins but isn’t a familiar name outside of Nebraska.

Fortenberry, who is running for reelection, when prosecutors announced the charges, and his indictment has already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years.

“You have people on both sides,” said Philip Young, a longtime Republican campaign and public relations consultant in Lincoln. “If he’s acquitted, that probably makes the decision tougher for a lot of Republicans. If he’s convicted, it’s much more of an uphill climb for him politically.”

Many prominent Nebraska Republicans have already dumped the nine-term incumbent in favor of a young, conservative state lawmaker who wants to oust Fortenberry in the party’s May 10 primary.

State Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, jumped into the race amid concerns that Fortenberry’s indictment could cost the GOP an otherwise safe seat.

The 1st Congressional District runs through a large stretch of rural, eastern Nebraska, but also includes the liberal-leaning city of Lincoln. Nebraska state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a progressive state lawmaker from Lincoln, is likely to win the Democratic nomination for the district.

Flood has won the endorsements of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. Another leading Republican, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, has stood behind Fortenberry.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges who were investigating a $30,000 donation from a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent, Gilbert Chagoury, during a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege Fortenberry lied about what he knew on two occasions — an interview at his Lincoln home and a follow-up meeting in Washington — and didn’t properly disclose the contribution in his campaign filings.

Fortenberry has argued the prosecution is politically motivated, that he was misled by authorities and that he wasn’t aware that his statements to authorities were untrue. However, the judge overseeing the case has ruled that the congressman’s attorneys can’t argue that the prosecution is political. Fortenberry’s trial is expected to last around four days.

Fortenberry campaign spokesman Chad Kolton claimed prosecutors knew the congressman didn’t know details about the contribution, but directed an informant to feed him the information in a 10-minute phone call “with the intention of trying to prosecute him.”

Kolton argued FBI agents then used false pretenses to interview Fortenberry nearly a year later, and indicted him when he failed to recall all of the details from the phone conversation.

“Jeff Fortenberry has always had great faith in the American people’s ability to judge what is fair and just,” Kolton said. “When the jury hears the facts in this case, they will recognize his innocence.”

Fortenberry was first elected to the House in 2004 after a brief stint on the Lincoln City Council and work as a local publishing executive.

As a congressman, Fortenberry has been a reliably conservative vote and gained attention as an advocate for Yazidis, a persecuted religious minority from Iraq with a large population in Lincoln. He also sponsored a new federal law that promotes research and new treatments for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Fortenberry’s lawyers , and failed, to move the trial to Nebraska, where he would likely have gotten a friendlier, Republican-leaning jury. In Democrat-heavy Los Angeles, it’s unlikely jurors will have ever heard Fortenberry’s name.

Kenneth Gross, an election law expert and former associate general counsel of the Federal Election Commission, said criminal cases against sitting members of Congress are rare but that Fortenberry faces a tough challenge.

“The jury pool can make a difference,” Gross said. “Let’s put it this way. There’s a reason they tried hard to move the case.”

Gross said all cases involving allegations of election crimes must be cleared through the Department of Justice’s main office in Washington and that part of the agency is used to defending itself against allegations of political bias.

“In this regard, Congressman Fortenberry will have an uphill battle, particularly with a trial in Los Angeles,” Gross said.

Federal prosecutors nationwide had a 99.7% conviction rate in their last fiscal year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In the California district where Fortenberry is charged, prosecutors secured 489 convictions and lost one case. Many of the guilty verdicts were due to plea agreements that defendants accepted to avoid going to trial, an option Fortenberry has so far rejected.

If he’s convicted, Fortenberry wouldn’t automatically lose his seat, but House rules would bar him from voting in any committee or on the floor. He has already stepped down temporarily from his position as the ranking member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and a member of the House Appropriations Committee, as required by House Republican rules.

Fortenberry could also lose at least part of his congressional pension under federal anti-corruption laws. A conviction would cost him the “creditable service” accrued in office that helps determine the size of his retirement annuity.

A House ethics committee has already created an investigative panel to review the case, as required by House rules, but is deferring any action until after Fortenberry’s trial so it doesn’t interfere with that process.

Members of Congress who violate internal ethics rules can face sanctions ranging from a reprimand letter to being expelled from office, said Brian Svoboda, a Washington attorney who specializes in campaign finance law and House ethics investigations.

Svoboda said expulsions are extraordinarily rare because members usually resign from office before it can happen. Congress has only expelled five of its members in U.S. history. The last expulsion was of Rep. James Traficant in 2002 after the Ohio Democrat was convicted of bribery, corruption, tax evasion and other charges. Traficant represented himself at his trial in 2001.

“Typically, when a member is convicted of a crime, that creates strong momentum toward expulsion,” Svoboda said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Lou Gehrig
WOWT

Jury selection in Fortenberry trial to begin this Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will be in front of a Los Angeles federal judge this week. Fortenberry is facing three charges related to an illegal campaign contribution from 2016. He is accused of lying to the FBI when asked about campaign donations he received from a foreign national. He was indicted in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Republicans are backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump

Republican lawmakers have spent the last half decade following Donald Trump's lead, even as he moved the party away from long-held party philosophy. But when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, GOP officials are no longer taking their cues from the former president. Condemnation of Vladimir Putin is a...
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Election#State Of Nebraska#Ap#Nigerian#Republicans#Lincoln#The Nebraska Legislature#Gop
The Associated Press

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
UPMATTERS

Jury selection starts in governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jury selection began Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Security was tight here after some fears that militia members might show up for the start of the trial but they were a no-show.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Times Leader

First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In 2013, as she watched President Barack Obama’s second inauguration, 7-year-old Veronica Bofah decided she wanted to be just like him. She would go to Harvard and one day be president, too. Nine years later, the memories are fuzzy, but...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘Tragic ending’ to ‘beautiful love story’: American killed in Ukraine flew into war zone to help sick partner

The family of James “Jimmy” Hill says despite the impending war, he refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.Mr Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this week, as Ms Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy