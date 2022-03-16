Healthy eating, lifestyles focus of Junior League's Kids in the Kitchen at Chehaw

Cousins Faith Taylor, left, and Hunter Reynolds learn yoga poses during the 2019 Kids in the Kitchen event sponsored by the Junior League of Albany. The 2022 edition is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Chehaw Parks & Zoo. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — A Saturday packed with fun activities for kids also will teach them lessons about nutrition, health habits and how to grow a mini garden and prepare healthy snacks.

The Junior League of Albany’s 15th annual Kids in the Kitchen will feature exercise demonstrations, water bottle, apron and chef hat decorating, gardening with Fredando Jackson and a lesson on where food comes with Cotton Family Farms.

There is no charge for participants for the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. event at Chehaw Parks & Zoo, with accompanying adults paying a $2 fee. Children and adults can purchase discounted $4 tickets for the zoo.

“The goal is to teach the community about healthy living and lifestyle choices,” Beverly Inman, the event’s co-chair, said. “Basically, it’s a bunch of fun activities for kids so they can start building foundations for a healthy life.”

The water decorating station will come with a lesson on the importance of drinking water.

Other activities include kids CrossFit and world camp CrossFit, kids Barre with 229 Yoga, healthy snacks with the Canterbury Kitchen, face painting and more.

“Kids will learn how to create their own healthy snacks,” Inman said.

Visitors who follow the Junior League of Albany’s Facebook and Kids in the Kitchen event page can get more details and a chance to win a $50 Publix gift certificate. A gift certificate also will be awarded at the Saturday event. Those who share the posts will win a chance at a certificate at Melted A Grilled Cheese Shop, and Saturday’s participants will be entered in opportunities to win prizes from The Clay Spot and Sky High Bounce.

Prior to COVID-19, attendance often hit the 200 mark, and Junior League members say they are hoping for 150 or more on Saturday, Inman said.