ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Healthy eating, lifestyles focus of Junior League's Kids in the Kitchen at Chehaw

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PHmX_0eh8oxve00
Cousins Faith Taylor, left, and Hunter Reynolds learn yoga poses during the 2019 Kids in the Kitchen event sponsored by the Junior League of Albany. The 2022 edition is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Chehaw Parks & Zoo. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — A Saturday packed with fun activities for kids also will teach them lessons about nutrition, health habits and how to grow a mini garden and prepare healthy snacks.

The Junior League of Albany’s 15th annual Kids in the Kitchen will feature exercise demonstrations, water bottle, apron and chef hat decorating, gardening with Fredando Jackson and a lesson on where food comes with Cotton Family Farms.

There is no charge for participants for the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. event at Chehaw Parks & Zoo, with accompanying adults paying a $2 fee. Children and adults can purchase discounted $4 tickets for the zoo.

“The goal is to teach the community about healthy living and lifestyle choices,” Beverly Inman, the event’s co-chair, said. “Basically, it’s a bunch of fun activities for kids so they can start building foundations for a healthy life.”

The water decorating station will come with a lesson on the importance of drinking water.

Other activities include kids CrossFit and world camp CrossFit, kids Barre with 229 Yoga, healthy snacks with the Canterbury Kitchen, face painting and more.

“Kids will learn how to create their own healthy snacks,” Inman said.

Visitors who follow the Junior League of Albany’s Facebook and Kids in the Kitchen event page can get more details and a chance to win a $50 Publix gift certificate. A gift certificate also will be awarded at the Saturday event. Those who share the posts will win a chance at a certificate at Melted A Grilled Cheese Shop, and Saturday’s participants will be entered in opportunities to win prizes from The Clay Spot and Sky High Bounce.

Prior to COVID-19, attendance often hit the 200 mark, and Junior League members say they are hoping for 150 or more on Saturday, Inman said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Albany, GA
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Kids In The Kitchen#Healthy Eating#Zoo#Junior League#Cotton Family Farms#Crossfit#The Canterbury Kitchen
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
298
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy