Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is joining nine of her Senate colleagues in a bipartisan delegation visit to Poland and Germany this weekend. “This strong, bipartisan delegation proves the Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine,” said Senator Gillibrand. “During our time in Poland and Germany, we will have the opportunity to gain greater insight into the U.S. and NATO response through engagements with top military leaders. We will return with a better understanding of how Congress can and should continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, and see firsthand the heartbreaking humanitarian impact of Putin’s war of aggression.”

POLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO