Public Safety

KPD Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old

 4 days ago

Be on the lookout for missing Tadeyo Mvuyekare, age 11. Tadeyo,...

Daily Mail

Missing man's body is found encased in CONCRETE at a transport depot - as police arrest traveller allegedly trying to flee the country

A man has been arrested allegedly trying to flee Australia after the remains of a missing man were found at a transport depot. Police made the breakthrough after missing man Andrew Walsh's remains were found encased in concrete during a three week crime scene examination of a Cooper Plains transport depot in Brisbane's south.
WJBF

Missing 11-year-old in Richmond County found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Bobby Mosley has been found safe. Richmond County Deputies are searching for missing 11-year-old Bobby Mosley. Mosley was last seen March 18th at 5:00 pm on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street. Bobby was wearing a gray Levi’s shirt, gray shorts and black slides. If you have any information, please […]
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
BBC

Corry Ferguson: Body found on beach in search for missing man

The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Mother accused of killing son told custody officer ‘my partner beat him’

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old son told a custody officer after her arrest “my partner beat him”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021, having been subjected to a “brutal and sustained assault”.Angharad Williamson, 30, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.The jury on Friday saw videos of Williamson being arrested the day after Logan was found dead, when she cried and shouted “I haven’t done anything wrong”.In the...
WBIR

KPD: 18-year-old dead after South Knoxville apartment shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Joe Lewis Road in parking lot Q of Montgomery Village around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to KPD. Upon officers...
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
BBC

Teenager dies in water incident at country park

The body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from water at a country park in East Dunbartonshire. Emergency services were called out to Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow shortly after 18:00 on Saturday. Police vehicles, ambulances and fire service rescue boats were seen attending the incident. Police Scotland said...
BBC

Dylan Scanlon: Woman charged with murdering five-year-old boy

A woman has been charged with murdering a five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road, Limeside, on 31 December last year, Greater Manchester Police said. Claire Scanlon, 36, of Oldham, has been charged with his...
CBS DFW

18-Year-Old In Critical Condition, 9 Others Wounded After Gunfire Erupts At Dallas Party Venue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least 10 people were hurt after gunfire erupted at a party venue in Dallas early Sunday morning, including an 18-year-old who was left in critical condition. Police and paramedics got the call around midnight at The Space, located on Botham Jean Boulevard just south of the C.F. Hawn Freeway. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Dallas Police say 10 people were shot at the scene, and several were injured as they tried to escape the scene. One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was taken to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition. Over the course of several hours, nine additional shooting victims arrived at various hospitals throughout the metroplex in stable condition. No suspect or suspects have been identified, and police have yet to identify a motive. Anyone in possession of a cellphone video or anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Lopez, #10715 via email or at 214-671-3658.  Please refer to case number 048526-2022.    
