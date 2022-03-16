ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Says She’ll Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom, in a Good Way

By Elizabeth Logan
Glamour
Glamour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though we'd love it if Rihanna's pregnancy looks never ended, she will eventually give birth to her baby with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. And when that happens, the singer already knows what type of mother she's going to be: a very defensive one. Speaking about the many mothers of her...

