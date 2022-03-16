Rihanna Says She’ll Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom, in a Good Way

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.

WORLD ・ 15 DAYS AGO