Silver Line extension won't open before summer, officials say

By Hannah Denham
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 4 days ago
We can't say exactly when the 11.4-mile Silver Line extension from Reston to Ashburn will open, except to say it will not be before June. While the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which is overseeing the line's construction, previously suggested a spring launch was plausible, it now appears to be off the...

Lessard Design Welcomes John Marcolin as their New Senior Land Planner

Vienna, VA – March 4, 2022 - Lessard Design is excited to announce another exciting addition to the LDI Team. John Marcolin has joined Lessard’s department of Urban Planning as the Senior Land Planner where he will be responsible for generating conceptual master plans, assisting with land planning project management, and will act as a conduit between the conceptual design process and architectural implementation. John brings over 25 years of experience in landscape architecture and urban planning. In May 1996, he received a Master of Landscape Architecture from Virginia Tech. Since then, he has worked as a Landscape architect at Homestead Gardens, Hard Coplan Macht, Design Collective, and JMA Landscape Architecture. Before joining Lessard, he worked at the Maryland Capital Park and Planning Commission as a Planner Coordinator/Project Manager for the past 15 years. During his tenure, John provided urban design guidance on various State and Local government projects, prepared design guidelines for various master plan projects, and was the Urban Designer for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities plan update. His position entailed infill development, imaging higher density, and proposing open spaces for various stakeholders, including the Planning Board. In 2020, he won an Honor Award from the Maryland chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects for his work on the Silver Spring Streetscape Standards. Lessard Design’s recruitment mission has always been “to hire the best of the best from around the world.” John brings unparalleled expertise in land planning and leadership to the Lessard Design team.
Here's when the Tidal Basin's cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom

Tokyo's 110-year-old gift to the District of Columbia will take center stage around March 22-25, when the Tidal Basin's cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom. That’s the first official projection of the National Park Service, which made its annual reveal Tuesday morning at a press conference announcing plans for this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival. It will be the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that the festival will include in-person events.
