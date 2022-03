Brian and Heidi Dondlinger met as mechanical engineering students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and for years dreamed of starting a business together. After more than two decades of working in product development at Harley-Davidson (Brian) and for GE Healthcare, among other employers (Heidi), the couple founded Orion Motors LLC, a company that combines their interests in vehicles and design.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO