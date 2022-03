Mike Cudahy — one of metro Milwaukee’s leading and most personable business and philanthropic leaders of the past six decades — died March 11 at age 97. Cudahy was one of Milwaukee’s most prominent business executives and community leaders, first building and then selling Marquette Electronics, and then having his hand in many other major civic involvements, including the building of Discovery World along Milwaukee’s lakefront, to the redevelopment of both the Pabst Theater and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. He donated millions of dollars to many nonprofits and groups, including the Milwaukee Art Museum and Marquette University.

