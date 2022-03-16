ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CalEPA Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice Offers Insights on Issues Affecting Native American Communities

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith basic needs still unmet for many native communities, access to clean water and electricity are top of mind for Bidtah Becker, CalEPA Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice, Tribal Affairs and Border Relations. Recently nominated for the position, Becker sat down with SVLG’s Vice President of Environmental Policy, Mary...

bloomberglaw.com

Environmental Justice Funds Seen as Just a Start for Advocates

Congress sets $100 million for environmental justice activities. The Biden administration’s environmental justice efforts scored a big funding boost in the $1.5 trillion government spending bill, but advocates worry whether the increased attention can be sustained given years of promises that have failed to yield results in their communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Youngkin can deliver the promise of environmental justice for underserved communities

Robert “J.R.” Gurley is president of the Virginia chapter of the Frederick Douglass Foundation. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) met with members of the Frederick Douglass Foundation to celebrate Black History Month, he told us, “Every Virginian deserves dignity and respect, the opportunity to pursue our dreams, and inclusion in the Virginia family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston Globe

Senate bill would create ‘environmental justice focus areas’ in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — On Tuesday, the state Senate will vote on a bill that would create “environmental justice focus areas” where permitting decisions would have to take into account the cumulative impact of pollution in certain neighborhoods. Senator Dawn Euer, chair of the the Senate Environment and Agriculture...
PROVIDENCE, RI
9&10 News

EGLE Accepting Public Comment on Environmental Justice Tool

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is opening a 60-day public comment period on a new interactive mapping tool to help identify communities impacted by environmental hazards. According to EGLE, the Michigan Environmental Justice Mapping and Screening tool (MiEJScreen) allows users to explore environmental, health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bismarck Tribune

Federal oil leasing process halted in North Dakota, again

A federal oil lease sale in North Dakota expected to occur during the first quarter of this year will not take place, and the state's lawsuit over the matter looks to be heating up again. The federal government has missed the mid-February deadline to publish a notice to hold a...
BISMARCK, ND
Benzinga

Medical Cannabis: Illinois, Arkansas Among The States Making The Most Progress, Patient Organization Demonstrates

Americans for Safe Access (ASA), an organization working to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic uses and research recently unveiled its “2021 State of the States Report: An Analysis of Medical Cannabis Access in the United States.” Since its first edition in 2014, advocates and state legislators have utilized ASA’s report to pass new legislation and regulations to improve laws.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Environmental Justice#Language Preservation#Native Languages#Native American Tribes#Tribal Affairs And#Border Relations#Svlg
bloomberglaw.com

Black Immigrants to the U.S. Deserve Equal Treatment

Since taking office, President Biden has distanced himself from the previous administration by highlighting racial equity, including in his approach to appointing agency officials and a new Supreme Court justice. While representation is a critical component of racial equity, deep systems change is necessary to achieve meaningful transformation. Biden’s approach...
IMMIGRATION
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Launches Climate-Focused Political Action Committee

Jane Fonda is taking her fight against climate change to the next level, on Wednesday announcing the formation of a Political Action Committee to defeat politicians aligned with the fossil fuel industry. Ariel Hayes, former national political director of the Sierra Club, will serve as the Jane Fonda Climate PAC’s primary advisor. The committee will support climate champions and work to defeat the allies of the fossil fuel industry in both primary and general elections at the local, state and federal levels through grassroots organizing and investments in paid media campaigns.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson Sign...
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

An applied environmental justice framework for exposure science

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. On the 30th anniversary of the Principles of Environmental Justice established at the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit in 1991 (Principles of Environmental Justice), we continue to call for these principles to be more widely adopted. We propose an environmental justice framework for exposure science to be implemented by all researchers. This framework should be the standard and not an afterthought or trend dismissed by those who believe that science should not be politicized. Most notably, this framework should be centered on the community it seeks to serve. Researchers should meet with community members and stakeholders to learn more about the community, involve them in the research process, collectively determine the environmental exposure issues of highest concern for the community, and develop sustainable interventions and implementation strategies to address them. Incorporating community "funds of knowledge" will also inform the study design by incorporating the knowledge about the issue that community members have based on their lived experiences. Institutional and funding agency funds should also be directed to supporting community needs both during the "active" research phase and at the conclusion of the research, such as mechanisms for dissemination, capacity building, and engagement with policymakers. This multidirectional framework for exposure science will increase the sustainability of the research and its impact for long-term success.
ENVIRONMENT
nonprofitquarterly.org

Environmental Personhood: A Radical Approach to Climate Justice

Climate change will fundamentally change the environment. Rivers, the lifeblood of the Earth, will dry up, leaving behind barren riverbeds. Desertification will overtake swathes of forests. Biomes that were once bountiful in biodiversity will be devastated by the ensuing environmental catastrophe. The impact on humans is most often used as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

Letters: Allow Keystone XL pipeline extension to be completed

I understand we need to heal our planet of fossil fuel abuse, but we need to bring the United States back to energy independence, and the Congress and the president need to allow the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline extension. When Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said we would all...
CHARLESTON, SC

