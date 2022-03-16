ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Xander Bogaerts Willing to Talk Red Sox Extension — With a Catch

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xander Bogaerts in entering the third year of his six-year extension, but this could be his final year with the Boston Red...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts React To Carlos Correa’s Reported Twins Move

The Boston Red Sox also are feeling the ripple effects of Carlos Correa’s big free-agency decision. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and shortstop Xander Bogaerts both reacted to Correa’s reported agreement to join the Minnesota Twins on Saturday on a lucrative, three-year contract. Cora, who coached Correa for one season in 2017 with the Houston Astros, credited the star shortstop for working his way to a big payday.
MLB
NBC Sports

How would Bogaerts react if Red Sox signed Trevor Story?

With Xander Bogaerts, the Boston Red Sox are seemingly set at shortstop. But arguably the top free-agent bat remaining on the market, Trevor Story, plays the same position. As fellow American League rivals continue to stock up, Story would be a welcome presence in Boston's lineup, especially following the departure of Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

182K+
Followers
28K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy