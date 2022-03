Campaign contributions for county chair and District 2 candidates show disparities.Races for two seats on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners are now set. The filing deadline for the upcoming May 17 primary was Tuesday, March 8. Six candidates will vie for Multnomah County board chair, a position that represents all Multnomah County residents and serves as the chief executive of the county government. Four candidates are running for the District 2 seat on the board. The district covers all of North Portland, most of Northeast Portland — west of Northeast 148th Avenue and north of Interstate 84 — and...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO