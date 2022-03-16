Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: how deep are your pockets?

You can score crazy savings on several Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundles. First, you will have to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundled with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Case selling for $1,532 after scoring an 18 percent discount that translates to $348.92 savings. You can also get it with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $1,609 and score $341 savings representing 17 percent savings. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung’s fast charging wall charger is also getting a 17 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $1,497. Finally, you can also choose to get the device by itself, which means you would have to yap $1,477 for one. This deal will get you a new and unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO