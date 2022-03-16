Orioles’ regular-season schedule updated; MASN to televise three spring training games

Baltimore's home games against the Boston Red Sox on March 24, Tampa Bay Rays on March 30 and Philadelphia Phillies on April 1 will be broadcast on MASN. Gene Sweeney Jr/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced updated regular-season schedules for all 30 teams after the league-imposed lockout caused the postponement of the season’s first two series.

Instead of opening the season with three home games against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles instead end 2022 hosting the Blue Jays on Oct. 3-5, the third straight season they’ll finish against Toronto. Their second postponed series, a three-game road matchup with the Boston Red Sox, was split up. The teams will play a doubleheader May 28 amid what is now a five-game series. The Orioles will make a one-day visit to Boston on Aug. 11. An added game Sept. 26 opens a four-game series that comes in the middle of a stretch of 20 straight games to close the Orioles’ season.

The league and MLB Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining to end the lockout in time to salvage a 162-game season, though the start of the regular season was delayed from March 31 to April 7. The Orioles are one of 12 teams who don’t begin their season until the next day, doing so at the Tampa Bay Rays. The team’s home opener at Camden Yards is April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Orioles also announced the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will televise three of their nine spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium. Baltimore’s home games against the Red Sox on March 24, Rays on March 30 and Philadelphia Phillies on April 1 will be broadcast on MASN. The March 24 game and seven others — March 18-20, March 26-27 and April 2-3 — will also be broadcast on the Orioles Radio Network. MASN televised two of 28 spring games in 2021 .

The Washington Nationals, who share the network with the Orioles, will also have three of their games televised.

All of the Orioles’ regular-season games will be on MASN or MASN2 except for nationally televised games, with the Aug. 21 Little League Classic against the Red Sox airing on ESPN. In January, the Orioles announced 98 Rock FM and WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM as their new flagship radio stations .

The club also confirmed Kevin Brown, who has been part of their broadcasts the past three seasons, will be the new lead play-by-play voice on MASN , with all other members of their broadcast team also returning.