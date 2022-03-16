Nike, Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon with shares of Nike and Boeing seeing positive growth for the index. Shares of Nike
and Boeing
are contributing around a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow
is trading 257 points (0.8%) higher. Nike's shares are up $5.16, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have risen $7.74, or 4.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point boost for the Dow. JPMorgan Chase
, Salesforce.com Inc.
, and Intel
are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
Comments / 0