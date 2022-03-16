Nike, Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon with shares of Nike and Boeing seeing positive growth for the index. Shares of Nike

NKE,

+1.94%

and Boeing

BA,

+0.94%

are contributing around a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.23%

is trading 257 points (0.8%) higher. Nike's shares are up $5.16, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have risen $7.74, or 4.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point boost for the Dow. JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-0.30%

, Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+0.72%

, and Intel

INTC,

-0.08%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.