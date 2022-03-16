ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nike, Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon with shares of Nike and Boeing seeing positive growth for the index. Shares of Nike

NKE,

+1.94%

and Boeing

BA,

+0.94%

are contributing around a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.23%

is trading 257 points (0.8%) higher. Nike's shares are up $5.16, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have risen $7.74, or 4.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point boost for the Dow. JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-0.30%

, Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+0.72%

, and Intel

INTC,

-0.08%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Dow Gains 200 Points as Oil Prices Fall for a Second Day, Inflation Report Comes in Lighter Than Expected

Stocks rose Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop further below $100 and a reading of wholesale inflation came in lighter than expected. The gains came as traders continued to eye the latest with ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine and China Covid lockdowns that could wreak havoc on tech supply chains. Investors were also reluctant to commit capital ahead of a big Federal Reserve monetary decision Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to hike rates for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Nke#Boeing Ba#Jpmorgan Chase Jpm#0 30#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Intel Intc#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Factset
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Made 1,725% to 2,985% Gains On These 3 Stocks

Coca-Cola, American Express, and Moody's have delivered massive gains for Warren Buffett. Buffett bought businesses he understood and held onto the shares for the long term. Other stocks could be bigger winners than these three in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Russian military slog in Ukraine a ‘dreadful mess’ for Putin

The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in defiance of their Russian captors in the occupied city of Berdyansk.
POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 finished lower in rollercoaster session

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine and uncertainties about commodity prices led to rollercoaster stock trading on Tuesday. The major averages eventually finished the day lower, adding to the previous day's steep decline. Investors continued to eye updates from Ukraine, as well as the action in commodities markets. At the same...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones surge and oil plunges on hopes of Ukraine compromise

After significant downward pressure in the first two days of the week, stocks came roaring back on Wednesday. News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to some kind of compromise to end the conflict with Russia sent investors bargain hunting amid hope that the crisis might be nearing an end.
STOCKS
Forbes

People’s United Financial Stock Outperformed S&P500 Over The Last Week, What To Expect?

People’s United Financial stock (NASDAQ: PBCT) has gained 1.9% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 3.2%). Further, the stock outperformed the broader markets over one month (down 3.8% vs 7.2%). The current stock market volatility is attributable to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the United States’ record-high inflation data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up 250 points on gains for Caterpillar, Chevron shares

Led by strong returns for shares of Caterpillar and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. The Dow. was most recently trading 257 points, or 0.8%, higher, as shares of Caterpillar. CAT,. -0.10%. and Chevron. CVX,. -2.50%. have contributed about half of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble share losses lead Dow's nearly 50-point drop

Shares of Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble are trading lower Tuesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Coca-Cola. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. +1.15%. was most recently trading 49 points lower (-0.1%). Coca-Cola's shares are off $2.05...
MARKETS
Tampa Bay Times

Stocks rise on Wall Street as oil slides to $100 per barrel

NEW YORK — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other and keep trading jumbled, from war in Ukraine to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent in morning trading after the yield...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

117K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy