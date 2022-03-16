ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House calls for gasoline stations to lower prices after oil's drop

By Victor Reklaitis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eh8aTQi00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday urged operators of gasoline

RB00,

+0.50%

stations to pass on the recent retreat in oil prices

CL00,

+1.07%

to Americans. "Retail gasoline prices are updated at least daily, and if gas retailers' costs are going down, they need to immediately pass those savings on to consumers," she told reporters during a briefing. President Joe Biden made the same point on gasoline earlier Wednesday, tweeting that oil prices are decreasing, so "gas prices should too."

Comments / 395

Robert Gardzi
4d ago

First the Democrats blamed this on Covid now they’re blaming it on Putin it has nothing to do with Putin the gas prices were going up before this war

Reply(68)
167
Lee Walker
4d ago

impeachment is the only way for are county too rebound for Joe and Kamala after Midterms when Republicans take over the House after that everyone in Bidens Administration Fired .

Reply(38)
126
cornpop porkchop
4d ago

Ok so I own a marina I sell average 80 thousand gallons a week. Spring isn’t here yet for boating. I see once our season kicks off we will be looking at around 7.50 to 8 dollars a gallon of 91 premium we can’t use anything less than 91 we can’t use ethanol. How am I supposed to lower the prices at the pump. These are real questions I have tell me how in the boating industry you’re not allowed to let a boater pump there own fuel it’s law and I’m paying someone 20 dollars an hour to pump gas tell me. I’m raising my prices not lowering them your economics are senseless. Farmers are opting on not planting this year because it’s not affordable just like boaters won’t boat because it’s not affordable I’d be more worried about the farmers than anything. My local farmers saying it’s cheaper to sit this year out than to plant because can’t even get fertilizer

Reply(34)
64
Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
deseret.com

Oil prices are below $100 a barrel. What does that mean for gas prices?

Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices were at their highest in almost 15 years during the first week of March. On March 7, Brent crude oil, the world benchmark for crude oil, hit a high of $139.13, and the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hit a high of $130.50, according to Reuters.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Cl00#Americans#Retail
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
White House
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

117K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy