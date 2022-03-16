White House calls for gasoline stations to lower prices after oil's drop
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday urged operators of gasoline
stations to pass on the recent retreat in oil prices
to Americans. "Retail gasoline prices are updated at least daily, and if gas retailers' costs are going down, they need to immediately pass those savings on to consumers," she told reporters during a briefing. President Joe Biden made the same point on gasoline earlier Wednesday, tweeting that oil prices are decreasing, so "gas prices should too."
