The “Riverdale” gang is back together, starting right where the first half of the sixth season left off. “Riverdale” returns to The CW on Sunday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The mid-season premiere episode is titled, “Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelieveable,” featuring the aftermath of the bombing of Archie’s house in the finale of the show’s fifth season. As the group finds out more information on who was behind the bombing, relationships are shaken and trust is broken.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO