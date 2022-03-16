ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunica, MI

This Mysterious Stonehenge Replica is Located in Nunica, MI

By Lauren Gordon
 2 days ago
Good news! It turns out you don't have to travel the 1,334 miles it takes to get to the world famous Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. The next best thing is located only an hour's drive away in Nunica, Michigan. Located off I-96 at exit 10 just south of Nunica...

Mix 95.7FM

Owners of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Have Sold Business After 77 Years

There are lots of traditions surrounding Mackinac Island, one tradition will continue but it will be under new ownership. World War II veteran Captain William H. Shepler returned to Mackinac following the war to begin to haul people between from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island and back in 1945. He also owned a small snack shop for customers waiting to board the ferry.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Home For Sale Features A Toilet Throne

Yes! Now you can pretend to be a medieval king while using your throne!. Live Like A Lannister! Or A Targaryen! Or Whoever Won 'Game of Thrones'. I can't remember which king on 'Game of Thrones' got murdered by his son while using the toilet, but one of them did. And let's face it, there's too much blood to be shed when trying to win the Iron Throne anyway, so why not just buy a place that as a literal throne as its toilet?
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

U.K. Neighborhood So Haunted You Have to Sign a Waiver to Live There

The street of Wingates Grove in Westhoughton, U.K. is apparently so haunted, some folks have had to sign a waiver just to move into the neighborhood. Wingates Grove is reportedly haunted by a poltergeist that dates back to the early '90s. According to Manchester Evening News, a malevolent spirit attached itself to numerous houses and has tormented the families who live on the street.
U.K.
Mix 95.7FM

A Look Back at Grand Rapids History — From A to Z

Let's take a fun and interesting look back at Grand Rapids history -- from A to Z!. Who were the movers and shakers that make Grand Rapids the city it is today?. A look back at what the city of Grand Rapids looked like sometime in the 1920s. The pictures come from a film called "Grand Rapids Gateway to the Playground of a Nation and the Furniture Capital of America". The film was used to get businesses and organizations to have their conventions in the city of Grand Rapids, MI.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

What is a ‘Cudighi’ and Why Do Michigan’s Yoopers Love It So Much?

I will start this off by asking that you please don't make fun of me because I'm just trying to be an informed Michigander and learn a little something new. Apart from not knowing how to pronounce this food staple of the Upper Peninsula, I'm also not exactly sure what it even is. Of course I'm familiar with and enjoy the other U.P. classic, the pasty, but I'm not quite sure what a 'Cudighi' is. If you are also unfamiliar with this U.P. favorite, let's learn together!
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200,000 Miles in Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek

With vehicle prices through the roof, it would help before getting a new one to know what vehicles last the longest in Michigan. Unlike many states, Michigan gets all four seasons of weather. You might be thinking, what does the weather have to do with my ride? It can matter a lot because salt that gets put on the roads does damage your vehicle over time. Plus, getting winter weather you will run your heater more, this will affect gas mileage and the life of your engine. Freezing temperatures can also make it hard on your engine and other components during the life of your vehicle. This is also the same for in the summer using your air conditioner, this can cause more wear and tear on your engine and components.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan Farm Hosting Free Event Where You Can Play With Alpacas

Can you imagine hanging out in a field during a beautiful Spring day surrounded by the cutest and fluffiest animals you've ever seen? That dream could be a reality as Cotton Creek Farms is hosting a free family event where you get to hang out in the field with a bunch of fuzzy alpacas and a llama. Saturday April 23rd from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. they'll be hosting the event which they're very excited about:
PAW PAW, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Check This Out: Interesting Things Found At The Bottom Of The Soo Locks

File this one under the category "Today I Learned" I never knew the Soo Locks (located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) were drained and cleaned out each year. Recently the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District did just that and shared some pictures of how the entire process works. Below is some history about the Soo Locks along with some pictures from the recent draining and cleaning.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Food Trucks Coming to GR Airport’s Viewing Park

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Viewing Park has announced the start of Food Truck Summer Series. The viewing park, located on Kraft Avenue just north of 52nd Street, is a beautiful spot to watch aircrafts take off and land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It's a popular spot during the summer months for plane enthhusiests to flock there to watch the planes come and go. The GFIA viewing park provides great view for aviation buffs and families, and now they'll be able to have some lunch while they're out there too.
LIFESTYLE
Mix 95.7FM

Name Change: Good-bye “Gypsy” Moth — Hello “Spongy” Moth

For years they have caused a lot of destruction to our trees in Michigan. These pesky caterpillars have not gone away, however now we need to stop referring to them as "gypsy" months. The Entomological Society of America had made a change because the moniker "gypsy" is considered to be a derogatory slur against Romani people. The name was actually dropped from their list of common names in July 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

