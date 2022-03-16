Gagosian Opens Its First London Boutique In The Burlington Arcade

Click here to read the full article. The National Portrait Gallery in London, which is currently closed for a major redevelopment, has acquired five self-portraits by women-identifying artists as part of a three-year project to boost female representation in its collection.
The acquisition includes the first self-portrait by a Black woman to enter the gallery’s holdings, Everlyn Nicodemus’s Självporträtt, Åkersberga, from 1982.
In the painting, Nicodemus’s identities as artist, woman, mother, and wife converge. Speaking of the work to the Guardian, the Tanzania-born, U.K.-based artist called the work “a form of psychological survival.”
Nicodemus is the subject of an upcoming solo exhibition at...
