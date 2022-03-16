Gagosian Opens Its First London Boutique In The Burlington Arcade

While some celebrities prefer to wear mini-bags only large enough to fit a pack of gum, Mary-Kate Olsen understands the importance of a maxi-tote. The Row co-founder had a hand in popularising oversized, minimalist carryalls, and she’s still keen on the trend. Spotted on the streets of Manhattan this week, Olsen wore not one but two giant bags. The star chose a piece of her own design on her right side: The Row’s Margaux inside-out tote, a canvas and leather top-handle with plenty of pockets and belted panels on the side to expand and contract its shape. Nearly two feet long, the Margaux can fit everything a person needs for their workday and then some. Still, there wasn't enough space for the designer on the go.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO