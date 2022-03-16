Child psychologist sanctioned a second time for negligent patient care

A central Iowa child psychologist is being sanctioned by the state a second time for negligent patient care.

According to the Iowa Board of Psychology, DeAnn Nerem, a pediatric neuropsychologist who practices at Nerem Neuropsychological Services in West Des Moines, is guilty of negligence in the practice of her profession.

The board alleges Nerem failed to promptly complete an evaluation report following psychological testing of a patient who is a minor. Nerem then failed to respond to inquiries from the minor’s parents regarding the status of the report.

The board’s statement of charges doesn’t indicate what impact, if any, Nerem’s actions had on the patient.

Pursuant to a settlement agreement with the board, Nerem has agreed to have her license placed on two years’ probation and agreed to submit to six hours of continuing education.

Asked to comment on the board’s action, Nerem said, “We make mistakes and then we work hard to correct them.”

In 2014, Nerem was charged by the board with professional incompetence, negligent patient care and failing to comply with the ethical principles of the profession.

In that case, it was alleged by the board that in late 2009 through 2010, Nerem provided neuropsychological assessments to at least three different children but failed to complete or deliver written reports of her findings and recommendations.

The board said the failure to provide those reports adversely affected the families’ ability to maintain continuity of state-provided services and their ability to revise their children’s individual educational plans. As a result, the children “had to endure the taking of additional assessments” and the delay in services created uncertainty and unnecessary anxiety for the families, the board alleged.

As with the more recent case, the 2014 matter was resolved with Nerem agreeing to have her license placed on two years’ probation and agreeing to undergo six hours of continuing education.

