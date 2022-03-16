ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child psychologist sanctioned a second time for negligent patient care

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
A central Iowa child psychologist is being sanctioned by the state a second time for negligent patient care.

According to the Iowa Board of Psychology, DeAnn Nerem, a pediatric neuropsychologist who practices at Nerem Neuropsychological Services in West Des Moines, is guilty of negligence in the practice of her profession.

The board alleges Nerem failed to promptly complete an evaluation report following psychological testing of a patient who is a minor. Nerem then failed to respond to inquiries from the minor’s parents regarding the status of the report.

The board’s statement of charges doesn’t indicate what impact, if any, Nerem’s actions had on the patient.

Pursuant to a settlement agreement with the board, Nerem has agreed to have her license placed on two years’ probation and agreed to submit to six hours of continuing education.

Asked to comment on the board’s action, Nerem said, “We make mistakes and then we work hard to correct them.”

In 2014, Nerem was charged by the board with professional incompetence, negligent patient care and failing to comply with the ethical principles of the profession.

In that case, it was alleged by the board that in late 2009 through 2010, Nerem provided neuropsychological assessments to at least three different children but failed to complete or deliver written reports of her findings and recommendations.

The board said the failure to provide those reports adversely affected the families’ ability to maintain continuity of state-provided services and their ability to revise their children’s individual educational plans. As a result, the children “had to endure the taking of additional assessments” and the delay in services created uncertainty and unnecessary anxiety for the families, the board alleged.

As with the more recent case, the 2014 matter was resolved with Nerem agreeing to have her license placed on two years’ probation and agreeing to undergo six hours of continuing education.

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

