How ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’ Production Designer Lindsey Olivares Found A Film Student’s Perspective With “Katie Vision”

For Netflix ’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines , produced by Sony Pictures Animation , the idea of “Katie Vision” was bounced around for a bit, until production designer Lindsey Olivares got her hands on one of their animation tests. Director Mike Rianda said, “One weekend without telling anyone, she just stole some animation and drew on the screen and made it just with the crappy Photoshop she had on her computer. It was so exciting to see basically the super-expensive animated movie that some teenager had graffitied all over.”

The story of The Mitchells vs. the Machines is told from the perspective of Katie Mitchell, an aspiring film student. “Katie Vision” was used to give the film the aesthetic of an eager film student.

DEADLINE: When I spoke to the director, Mike Rianda, he mentioned that you came up with the idea for “Katie Vision.”

LINDSEY OLIVARES : There was some version of us testing some ideas, but I think it was a loose idea. And I feel like with a lot of this stuff, you have to show it and try it to know what it’s going to be and if it works. With these visual content things, they’re so visual, so it helps to make them. And it was this weirder idea, so it was hard to say, “Oh, let’s get a 2D animator,” or something. And I also think that conceptually and philosophically, it should be like Katie did it. It should have that feeling, it shouldn’t feel like I need to hire a professional Disney 2D animator to do it. It should feel like something that Katie could draw on her phone with tools that are a little bit more primitive. That uninhibited thing we are trying to recreate, that someone who’s just starting in film school and hasn’t had the edges sanded off, they haven’t had anything to hold them back. So we try to find that in ourselves and find that in the style.

I saw that they tested an animation, and so I messaged our head character animator and I was like, “Hey, can you send me that test?” And I just asked them unofficially until I got that. So it was like, “Okay, I’ve got this. And now let me collage in these animated 3D renders, but static.” So they weren’t in 3D animation, but I pinwheeled, spinned them around. I did 2D animation of badgers and possums and I got one of our artists to help me do some text for it. Then we just had a test that was like, “This is what we mean when we talk about Katie Vision and drawing on the screen.” And we presented it in the picture meeting and it went really well.

DEADLINE: I feel like the “Katie Vision” gives a really good idea that this whole film is Katie’s film, as if she edited everything that happened there.

OLIVARES : Totally, and there were times before we were doing this, like in the movie where she’s talking over it, and it feels like that’s what she’s doing. So it’s like, how do we match that visually? My favorite thing’s in this one, where you feel like the person drawing it is spending time with it. There’s little faces on the Cheetos. There’s little eyes drawn on Aaron’s dinosaurs on his shirt and a little rubber dino toy has a little hand-drawn face. It’s really subtle, you probably don’t catch it on first viewing. But I feel like when you’re creative, there’s stuff that you do just for the love of the craft, like sometimes people will say, “Oh, no one will care. No one will see that.” But I feel like when you’re an artist making things, that’s not how you approach it. You just do it because you like having fun doing it and you’re in it.