How ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’ Production Designer Lindsey Olivares Found A Film Student’s Perspective With “Katie Vision”

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
For Netflix ’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines , produced by Sony Pictures Animation , the idea of “Katie Vision” was bounced around for a bit, until production designer Lindsey Olivares got her hands on one of their animation tests. Director Mike Rianda said, “One weekend without telling anyone, she just stole some animation and drew on the screen and made it just with the crappy Photoshop she had on her computer. It was so exciting to see basically the super-expensive animated movie that some teenager had graffitied all over.”

The story of The Mitchells vs. the Machines is told from the perspective of Katie Mitchell, an aspiring film student. “Katie Vision” was used to give the film the aesthetic of an eager film student.

DEADLINE: When I spoke to the director, Mike Rianda, he mentioned that you came up with the idea for “Katie Vision.”

LINDSEY OLIVARES : There was some version of us testing some ideas, but I think it was a loose idea. And I feel like with a lot of this stuff, you have to show it and try it to know what it’s going to be and if it works. With these visual content things, they’re so visual, so it helps to make them. And it was this weirder idea, so it was hard to say, “Oh, let’s get a 2D animator,” or something. And I also think that conceptually and philosophically, it should be like Katie did it. It should have that feeling, it shouldn’t feel like I need to hire a professional Disney 2D animator to do it. It should feel like something that Katie could draw on her phone with tools that are a little bit more primitive. That uninhibited thing we are trying to recreate, that someone who’s just starting in film school and hasn’t had the edges sanded off, they haven’t had anything to hold them back. So we try to find that in ourselves and find that in the style.

I saw that they tested an animation, and so I messaged our head character animator and I was like, “Hey, can you send me that test?” And I just asked them unofficially until I got that. So it was like, “Okay, I’ve got this. And now let me collage in these animated 3D renders, but static.” So they weren’t in 3D animation, but I pinwheeled, spinned them around. I did 2D animation of badgers and possums and I got one of our artists to help me do some text for it. Then we just had a test that was like, “This is what we mean when we talk about Katie Vision and drawing on the screen.” And we presented it in the picture meeting and it went really well.

DEADLINE: I feel like the “Katie Vision” gives a really good idea that this whole film is Katie’s film, as if she edited everything that happened there.

OLIVARES : Totally, and there were times before we were doing this, like in the movie where she’s talking over it, and it feels like that’s what she’s doing. So it’s like, how do we match that visually? My favorite thing’s in this one, where you feel like the person drawing it is spending time with it. There’s little faces on the Cheetos. There’s little eyes drawn on Aaron’s dinosaurs on his shirt and a little rubber dino toy has a little hand-drawn face. It’s really subtle, you probably don’t catch it on first viewing. But I feel like when you’re creative, there’s stuff that you do just for the love of the craft, like sometimes people will say, “Oh, no one will care. No one will see that.” But I feel like when you’re an artist making things, that’s not how you approach it. You just do it because you like having fun doing it and you’re in it.

Deadline

Lionsgate Nears Deal For Stake In Management & Production Firm 42, Will Form Three-Way TV Venture With 3 Arts

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is finalizing a deal to acquire a minority stake in London- and Los Angeles-based management and production company 42, we can reveal. Management-production powerhouse 3 Arts Entertainment, of which Lionsgate is a majority owner, has been a key driver in concocting the deal and will look to collaborate on TV and film projects with the fast-growing 42 and Lionsgate in a three-way venture. We understand the pact will also include a first-look deal between Lionsgate Television and 42 for the U.S. Lionsgate and 42 were unavailable for comment but we know the pact...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Sanditon’ Returns: The British Period Drama Saved By A Sisterhood Campaign

Click here to read the full article. The second series of Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon debuts on PBS Masterpiece Sunday and BritBox Monday but, were it not for a fan-led campaign that the original author would have been proud of, the show could easily have slipped off TV altogether. A Sanditon Sisterhood campaign kicked into gear when the show was axed by original broadcaster ITV after just one season and, more than a year after the cancellation, Sanditon, which is based on an unfinished Austen manuscript, was revived for a second and third run by co-producer PBS Masterpiece and ITV-owned streamer BritBox. The Austen-obsessed...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Steven Spielberg: ‘Squid Game’ ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ – PGA Awards Panel

Click here to read the full article. Steven Spielberg cited the hit Netflix Korean drama Squid Game as a game changer for the industry. Spielberg was among the nominated producers for the PGA Awards Zanuck Award speaking on a panel Saturday Morning at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles. “Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us,” Spielberg said. “Thank you, Ted [Sarandos].” Spielberg pointed to the Netflix CEO, who was sitting in the audience. His Squid Game comment came during a discussion about the importance of movie stars in casting. Spielberg noted the cyclical nature of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Alaskan Nets’ From EP Chris Pratt Gets Release Date; ‘Asleep In My Palm,’ ‘Condition Of Return’ Cast Up; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Glass House Distribution; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has a new trailer for Alaskan Nets, a sports documentary executive produced by Chris Pratt and his production company Invisible Productions that Good Deed Entertainment is releasing on digital and VOD on April 8. The film from director Jeff Harasimowicz takes viewers to an island that lies off the coast of Southeast Alaska. Remote and largely hidden from the outside world, it’s home to the Tsimshian natives of Alaska’s last remaining native reserve: Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined Metlakatla: fishing and basketball. Audiences will witness the improbable journey...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures TV Ups Carrie Ferman To EVP, Head Of Strategy & Operations

Click here to read the full article. Sony veteran Carrie Ferman has been elevated to EVP & Head of Strategy and Operations at Sony Pictures TV Studios, from her previous SVP role. Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost announced Ferman’s promotion Friday in a memo to staff. In her new role, Ferman, who has been with the studio for nine years, will oversee general business development and strategy analysis, as well as lead operational strategy. She will also help to identify and maximize the studio’s brand/IP potential, as well as opportunities to expand upon SPT’s cross-studio initiatives. Ferman will report to Frost...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Adds Christopher Lloyd

Click here to read the full article. He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed. Role is billed as a guest starring one, with production for season 3 taking place here in Southern California. No details as to who Lloyd will play was provided. Previous respected character actors who’ve starred on The Mandalorian include Nick Nolte in a voiceover role as the alien ugnaught Kuill, Carl...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Scream’ Sequel & Bob Marley Biopic Theatrical Release Dates Set By Paramount

Click here to read the full article. Paramount has dated Spyglass Media’s Scream sequel for March 31, 2023 and its untitled Bob Marley movie starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend for Jan. 12, 2024. The reboot of Scream, which opened over MLK weekend, has taken in $140M+ at the global box office. Paramount and Spyglass promptly greenlit a sequel with the whole creative gang returning including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay, and Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing with Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive producing. King Richard helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Online Oscar Voting Seems To Work. Why Not Add Some Policy Questions?

Click here to read the full article. One thing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has gotten right—as far as we know—is online Oscar voting. The process is fast, secure and presumably accurate. In fact, members are in the middle of it right now, final balloting having begun on Thursday, with an expected close next Tuesday, just five days before the show. Amazing. The polling seems to come off without a hitch every year. That’s more than you can say for the last few Presidential elections. So here’s a thought: Why not use the awards vote—either the final round, or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

