Heading into the start of SXSW, Mayor Steve Adler made a pitch for the city to become more crypto-friendly. “In Austin we are thinking big and bold and want to live up to the moniker of being the city where good ideas go to become real,” Adler said. Specifically, the city will look into the launch of an Austin-based crypto coin, which cities like Miami have, as well as a startup accelerator to encourage entrepreneurs with interest in Web3. Later this month, city council will review two crypto-related resolutions. One calls for the city manager to investigate applications for crypto...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO