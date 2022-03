CHICAGO — Businessman Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas Thursday across the city and suburbs, this time doling out $1 million in fuel. Drivers will be able to head to 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs to get $50 worth of gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday. The event will run until $1 million worth of gas has been given away, according to a Wilson news release.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO