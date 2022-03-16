ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Americans back Russia sanctions, troops in Europe, but split on Biden response: poll

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Despite an overwhelming majority of Americans supporting far-reaching sanctions slapped on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, a new poll shows the public is split over President Biden’s handling of Europe’s largest land war in eight decades.

While a whopping 81 percent back the penalties that have targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin , his country’s economy and its oligarchs, according to a Monmouth University poll , 48 percent disapprove of Biden’s response to the attack on Ukraine while 46 percent approve.

Only 16 percent of respondents said they oppose the sanctions and 4 percent don’t have an opinion. ​

There are similar levels of backing for the US ban on Russian oil and gas imports , with 78 percent saying they support the embargo, 17 percent opposing, and 5 percent saying they don’t know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mINpT_0eh8VnoD00 The poll found that 81 percent of Americans support the sanctions on Russia.Monmouth University Poll https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJhbs_0eh8VnoD00
A woman and child evacuating a residential building amid Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 16, 2022.State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Despite widespread support for sanctions, many Americans are expressing skepticism about their effects, with 71 percent saying they are having a minor impact or no impact at all on Russia, with only 25 percent saying they were having a major impact on Moscow’s economy.

By contrast, 72 percent believe the sanctions are hurting the US economy – with 33 percent saying they were affecting it a lot and 39 percent saying they were having a little impact.

When asked about the disposition of American forces, 69 percent said they supported upping the number of troops in Europe as a deterrent to Putin — though more than half (56 percent) say they oppose sending the US military to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wg6Db_0eh8VnoD00 A bomb crater in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 16, 2022.AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2G42_0eh8VnoD00
The latest events in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 16, 2022.

More than two-thirds of Americans (69 percent) also said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried that the fighting in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war , with just 30 percent saying they were “not too” worried or “not at all” worried.

Nearly nine of 10 Americans (89 percent) said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, is not justified, with just 7 percent saying it is.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

The poll surveyed 809 adults between March 10 and 14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Economy#Americans#Russian#Monmouth University Poll#Reuters
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy