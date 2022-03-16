ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets bringing back Joe Flacco, Mike White to lock in QB situation

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Jets are bringing Zach Wilson’s backups back.

The team and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract plus incentives on Wednesday. Flacco, 37, started one game for the Jets last season after coming over in a trade from the Eagles at the end of October. Flacco threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Dolphins. He appeared in one other game, throwing a touchdown.

The Jets also gave quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, the original round tender, according to a source. That is worth $2.54 million.

Flacco, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens following the 2012 season, gives the Jets a veteran presence in the quarterback room, something they lacked last year until they traded for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYVmS_0eh8UwOt00 Joe Flacco (left) and Mike White will be back with Jets next seasonBill Kostroun/New York Post

He is a 14-year veteran, who has also played for the Broncos. Flacco spent the 2020 season with the Jets as Sam Darnold’s backup and started four games when Darnold was injured.

Flacco has 227 career touchdowns and 144 interceptions. He is 98-78 as a starter but has not won a game since 2019 with the Broncos.

White, 26, became an overnight sensation when he made his first career start last season against the Bengals. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns and the Jets beat the eventual AFC champs. He started two more games after that, but dealt with an injury in his second start and was ineffective in his third and final start. He was sidelined by COVID-19 for a good chunk of the final portion of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116pPV_0eh8UwOt00
Joe Flacco practicing with the Jets in 2020Robert Sabo

On Wednesday, the Jets also agreed on a one-year deal with backup offensive lineman Dan Feeney, according to a source. They also gave kicker Eddy Pineiro an original-round tender, according to a source.

Comments / 0

The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
