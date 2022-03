The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year deal with shortstop Trevor Story Sunday, according to multiple reports. Story's deal is worth up to $140 million, giving the slugging infielder an option to opt out of his deal after the fourth year, USA Today reported. Boston reportedly could avoid the potential for a Story opt-out if it adds a seventh year to the contract, which would boost the total value of the deal to $160 million.

