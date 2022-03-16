Accomplished Quartet Brian Chartrand Plays Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – Brian Chartrand, who has thrilled crowds everywhere from Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom to Carnegie Hall, blends his soulful original work with a repertoire ranging from James Taylor to Radiohead. For this special evening, Brian will be joined by world-class musicians Todd Chuba, Lamar Gaines, and Mario Mendivil. Brian Chartrand Quartet will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 26, at 7:00 PM.

Brian Chartrand is a singer/songwriter based in Phoenix, AZ. He is a co-founder of The Sweet Remains along with Rich Price and Greg Naughton, writer of “Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock,” and busy solo career. Since 2005, Brian has released 15 albums with his various projects. Over the years, he has opened for Steely Dan, Chris Isaak, and Flaming Lips, among others. His first European tour was in 2009. He now tours overseas 2 months out of the year. In 2012, he spent a Summer performing on the Seaborn Sojourn.

Brian grew up in South Hadley, MA and graduated Eaglebrook School (’91) and UMASS Amherst (2001). While at UMASS, Brian studied Political Science and German. After graduating from South Hadley High School in 1994, he received a scholarship from Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange to live in Germany for a year. In 1997, he spent his junior year studying in Freiburg, Germany. In 1999, he completed a three month internship in the Bundestag (Bonn, Germany) while researching and writing his thesis for his honors degree.

In 2003, Brian moved from Massachusetts to Phoenix, Arizona. In 2004, Brian started a band called Ten Dollar Outfit which went on to release 4 albums. In 2007, Brian, Rich Price and Greg Naughton joined forces to start The Sweet Remains which has released 4 albums (Laurel & Sunset, North & Prospect, Live At The Canal Room, and Night Songs) and continues to tour in the US. As a soloist and with his band ‘The Project’ Brian continues to record and perform in the US and Europe. Under his name, Chartrand has released 7 albums since 2008.

Join us for Brian Chartrand Quartet, Saturday, March 26th at 7:00 PM. Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Brian Chartrand Quartet are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org , or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

