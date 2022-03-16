Ford Performance NASCAR: Chris Buescher Atlanta Advance

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are you seeing with this organization versus what you have seen in the past?. “As a driver, I’ve been with different teams, but I’ve also been blessed to be with quality teams and this one is no different. We’re bringing the best quality we can to the track through the Next Gen’s development where parts are tougher to find, and repairs are a different strategy as far as what is approved and what is not. But overall, the quality of cars all of it is there. We’re a sister team to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) so I look at it as there is six Toyotas that go to the track to win and that’s the feeling, that’s the setting and that’s the tone that we have with the 23 car and the 45 car right now.”
