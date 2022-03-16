Marvel launches ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ trailer

Between Black Widow and WandaVision, and the upcoming She-Hulk series, Disney+ really is the place to see a female-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now there’s Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In the trailer for the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, Kamala is a New Jersey teen with her head in the clouds and Jordan Firstman for a guidance counselor. She’s got crushes, she loves comic books, and she’s about to become a superhero. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she tells a friend in the trailer. “That’s a fantasy too.” But soon she’s got some sort of magic bangle giving her some sort of cosmic power, the kind that makes “Blinding Lights” an appropriate needle drop for the trailer. When the Kamala Khan iteration of the Ms. Marvel character debuted in 2014, she was the first Muslim Marvel hero to have her own comic title. And sure enough, the trailer makes it seem like her Muslim identity will be core to the character and story; it shows Kamala praying at a mosque and dancing at a Pakistani wedding. Bisha K. Ali, a screenwriter who worked on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, is credited as the creator of the Ms. Marvel series, which streams June 8 on Disney+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO