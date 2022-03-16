ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel launches ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ trailer

By David Brooke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics has released a trailer to get readers hyped for the summer event A.X.E.: Judgment Day. Along with the trailer is a new cover by Mark Brooks that’s simply gorgeous. Announced last month, the series is by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti. The first issue drops in July with A.X.E.:...

