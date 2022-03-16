ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds trade Amir Garrett to Royals for fellow lefty Mike Minor and cash

The Cincinnati Reds traded left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the Kansas City Royals for southpaw starter Mike Minor and cash considerations on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Garrett was just 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and seven saves in 63 appearances last season. He is 10-17 with a 5.10 ERA and eight saves in 235 appearances (14 starts) in five seasons, all with Cincinnati.

“Amir’s a guy we’ve had our eyes on since October,” Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo told reporters. “He’s going to help us build our pitching staff out from the back end.”

Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts last season for the Royals. Since winning a career-high 14 games and making the American League All-Star team in 2019 for the Texas Rangers, Minor is 10-24 over the past two seasons.

Overall, the 34-year-old is 79-78 with a 4.11 ERA in 276 appearances (209 starts) over 10 big league seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Royals.

Minor is in the second season of an $18 million deal. However, there is a $13 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout.

That buyout became a mutual option due to the trade and reports indicate the Royals will pay the buyout if the option is declined.

–Field Level Media

